District reports 27 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district Wednesday.
Six cases in the district have been determined to be due from community spread. They are two in Pierce County and one each in Antelope, Brown, Cherry and Knox counties. Thirteen cases in the district have been determined to be from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases: Five in Pierce County, four in Knox County, three in Holt County and one in Rock County. Eight cases in the district are still under investigation: Three in Rock County and one each in Antelope, Brown, Knox, Boyd and Holt counties.
Carol Doolittle, public information officer for COVID-19 response, said the department is hosting a TestNebraska clinic Thursday, Sept. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in O’Neill at the back of the NCDHD building. Enter the drive-through clinic through the east alley entrance. Register online at testnebraska.com. Testing for this clinic is free.
As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the district had 456 total cases, 238 recoveries and 14 deaths.
By county, it breaks down as: Antelope: 43 cases, 24 recoveries, one death; Boyd: 12 cases, 10 recoveries; Brown: 17 cases, seven recoveries, one death; Cherry: 60 cases, 30 recoveries, four deaths; Holt: 51 cases, 24 recoveries; Keya Paha: One case, one recovery; Knox: 137 cases, 69 recoveries; Pierce: 95 cases, 55 recoveries, eight deaths; Rock: 40 cases, 18 recoveries.