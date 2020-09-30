District reports 25 new cases

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 25 additional COVID-19 cases across the district: 3-Cherry, 4-Brown, 4-Holt, 4-Boyd, 4-Knox, 3- Antelope, 1-Pierce, and 2-Rock.

The case count update as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. was 744 Total Cases (TC), 345 Recoveries (R), and 16 Deaths (D).

By county it is Antelope: TC: 95, R: 34,D: 1; Boyd: TC: 30, R: 11; Brown: TC: 49, R: 12, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 88, R: 44, D:4; Holt: TC: 99, R: 33, D: 1; Keya Paha: TC: 2, R: 1; Knox: TC: 196, R: 105; Pierce: TC: 124, R: 75,D:8; Rock: TC: 61, R:30.

