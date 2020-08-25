District reports 13 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
Four cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from close contact to confirmed positive cases: two cases in Pierce County and two cases in Knox County. Five cases, through case investigations have been deemed to be from community spread: three cases in Cherry County, one case in Brown County, and one case in Holt County. Four cases are currently under investigation in Knox County.
NCDHD also has seven recoveries to report across the district: three in Pierce County, two in Boyd County, one in Knox County, and one in Holt County.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the district has 207 Total Cases (TC), 107 Recoveries (R), and four Deaths (D).
By county, they are listed as follows: Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 7; Brown: TC: 6, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 15, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 20, R: 15; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 65, R: 38; Pierce: TC: 59, R: 21, D:2; Rock: TC: 7, R: 3.