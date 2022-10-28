The old saying that “whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over” became obvious Thursday night when the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors and a room full of farmers discussed possible groundwater use restrictions for 2023 and penalties for farmers who used more water than their irrigation permits allowed in 2022.
Before the night was over, the board voted to do both. The motion to establish water restrictions passed by just one vote, leading director Roger Gustafson to hint that the restrictions might be revisited if that is allowed.
“We’ve got an election coming up, and we’ll have new board members after the first of the year,” Gustafson said.
LENRD attorney Don Blankenau said boards can change their positions and that the same issue could be revisited, but it’s not typically done at the next meeting.
The board was facing a deadline to enact any water conservation steps. That’s because if any restrictions were to take effect for 2023, they had to be adopted before Tuesday, Nov. 1, so irrigators and others have time to prepare.
Director Chad Korth, who was chairman of the LENRD ad hoc drought response committee, said the committee felt a drought plan was necessary to “protect the health and welfare of the public and to minimize negative impacts to groundwater supplies during periods of acute drought.”
As approved Thursday, the plan won’t allow new uses of groundwater for irrigation in areas of the district that the U.S. Drought Monitor has designated as “extreme drought” (D3) or “exceptional drought” (D4).
The plan does allow current irrigators to continue to irrigate, and those with 9-, 13- and 14-inch-per-acre allocations will have to abide by those limits. Irrigators who haven’t had limits on water use will be limited to 15 inches per certified acre.
The plan also limits municipal/public water supply wells to 250 gallons per day, per capita. Cities will multiply their population by 250, and that number is how many gallons of water they can use each day. They will need to develop a plan to show what restrictions they put in place.
The proposed restrictions would not affect areas of the district in D1 or D2 designations. Nor does it affect those who use water for feedlots or any type of animal agriculture.
The new water restrictions will remain until the D3 or D4 areas are downgraded to a “severe drought” (D2) designation for 14 days.
Comments from directors and those in attendance proved that water politics can be emotional and contentious.
Before a vote on the drought plan was taken, directors Scott Clausen and Jerry Allemann objected to limiting municipalities’ water use. Clausen said some cities and villages have restrictions in place, and in Norfolk, where he lives, many have not watered this year, partly because of the cost.
Clausen’s effort to remove the restrictions on municipalities failed after just he, Allemann and Scott McHenry supported an amendment to the motion.
Korth said municipalities were included so that everyone was involved. The idea, he stressed, is to preserve the water for the next generation.
Aaron Zimmerman of Pierce said the board is considering restrictions based on a drought map that is “put together arbitrarily” and that not enough consideration has been given to what is actually going on. He said decisions based on a map would stop him from using more than 15 inches even though the water is there.
“In years like this when we really need it, 15 inches don’t cut it,” he added.
Doug Hall of Neligh was more blunt, saying all that the drought map says is that it didn’t rain, but it doesn’t say the water isn’t there. He also took issue with those wanting to exclude cities and villages from water limits, saying, “What kind of investments do you think we made on our own to get water?”
Others felt 15 inches weren’t enough for those farming in sandy soils and that the board should consider different restriction on areas that are more affected by lower water levels instead of implementing a blanket allocation that affects everyone.
Gustafson said he was told that information gathered from the flow meters placed on irrigation wells would never be used to set water restrictions. He said the district does have areas that do have water problems and areas that have great water, “so why are we putting the hammer down (on everyone). I don’t see the logic in that.”
Director Gary Loftis said it would be great to be able to analyze all the different soil types and individual locations, but that it’s too big of an undertaking. He said the board and LENRD staff have a general idea of the soil types in the district.
“I know it’s uncomfortable saying some of these things, but I think this (restrictions) is necessary.”
Korth reminded the board and visitors that the restrictions wouldn’t affect those areas not in D3 or D4 designations.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek noted that the drought committee’s discussions included 14-inch and 16-inch allocations for those not already limited to 9, 13 or 14 inches. The difference between 14 and 16 inches, he said, is 35 billion gallons of water.
“Do we want those 35 billion gallons in the bank underneath us to have to use to survive the next year?” he asked, adding that the board is worried about what happens if it doesn’t rain next year.
“If it rains, all this goes away,” Sousek said of the restrictions. “... The magic number is never going to be right for everybody. This is the number that the committee felt was fair and that everyone could live with.”
Voting to support the motion for groundwater restrictions in D3 and D4 areas were Korth, Loftis, Hansen, Bob Noonan, Dennis Schultz, Matt Steffen, Kurt Janke and Scott McHenry. Voting no were Allemann, Gustafson, Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Mark Hall, Anthony Wisnieski and Rod Zohner.
The motion to lift restrictions when the D3 or D4 areas are downgraded to a D2 designation for 14 days passed 15-0.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen, Bob Noonan and Scott McHenry.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, about 50 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 3 hours, 20 minutes, including a 20-minute finance subcommittee.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $420,438 and expenses of $547,700; Logan East Rural Water System income of $87,921 and expenses of $83,461; and Wau-Col Water System income of $7,372 and expenses of $9,212.
— Heard from Shawn Blahak, Logan East Rural Water System manager, that a test well was drilled, and water samples had been sent for tests to determine if the water is acceptable. So far, the results of the nitrate and other possible contaminant levels are acceptable. Water in at least one area of the district has shown elevated levels of manganese, so that test result is of particular interest but isn’t back yet.
— Approved a motion for LENRD staff to negotiate with Bartlett & West for a preliminary engineering report for the Logan East Rural Water System well, water tower and connection to the Village of Craig.
— Heard an update on the Maple Creek watershed plan and Scribner air base east dam from Janel Kaufman, with FYYRA Engineering. The next step for the Maple Creek project will include an open house and finalizing the flood protection alternatives being looked at and the costs.
— Agreed to purchase a 2022 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV from Motoplex of Norfolk for $7,500.
— WILLIS MAHANNAH