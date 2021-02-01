District has 17 new cases reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday afternoon that it has been made aware of 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the district since the last reporting on Thursday. Pierce County had six and Holt County had five cases as the most in the nine-county district.
North Central District Health Department said they would like to apprise the district of the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov. To provide guidance and clarity, directions on who should register on the Nebraska COVID-19 Registry include:
For those 65+ who already registered with NCDHD, do not sign up with the state. NCDHD will continue to schedule your vaccine. If you are 65+ and did not sign up with NCDHD, sign up on the new Nebraska registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov.
If you registered on the NCDHD vaccine list but are not over the age of 65, you will need to register on the new Nebraska registry, located at www.ncdhd.ne.gov.
If you are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, all ages and all professions are welcome to sign up on the new Nebraska registration. The governor’s tiered phasing guidance will still be utilized to determine who is vaccinated first.
The speed of vaccine disbursement depends on vaccine availability.
The case count update as of Monday at 4 p.m. includes 4,144 total cases, 2,411 recoveries, 67 deaths. There have been 124 total cases reported in the last 14 days.