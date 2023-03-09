WINSIDE — The Wayne County American Legion Family, including Carroll Post 165, Wayne Post 43, Winside Post 252, will host the 91st Third District convention at Winside Auditorium on Saturday, March 18.
Registration will begin an 8 a.m. The joint session will begin at 9 a.m.
The noon meal will be provided by R & D Catering of Allen with a menu that will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple Snicker salad, homemade dinner rolls, coffee and lemonade. Meal tickets will be available at the registration tables.
Those wishing to enjoy the noon lunch are asked to contact Beverly Neel at 402-369-0152 with the number of members attending the convention from each post, unit and squadron in the district. Deadline to secure a meal is Friday, March 10.
Reports will be shared from the local to the national level, and a special tribute will be held for past department commander Gene Twiford, past district president Jan Twiford and their daughter, Dana Twiford, as well as past district commander Dean Ulrich of Wakefield Post 81.
The Post Everlasting ceremony will be presented by Roy Reed Post 252 of the American Legion of Winside; and the auxiliary memorial service will be conducted by members of Beemer Unit 159.
Special guest for the auxiliary will be department president Vicki Ozenbaugh from Ohiowa. Veterans service officer Jason Gatzemeyer from Bancroft also will share information to the Legion family.
The purpose of the convention is to elect officers and to conduct the district’s business. Representation from each post, unit and squadron in the district is encouraged to have a quorum for each to conduct the business of the district.