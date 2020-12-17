It’s never fun to be struggling, but it seems to feel worse before the holidays. That’s especially true if you are hungry.

Thanks to those who support the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors, its volunteers and Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, at least 80 households and families will at least have a good Christmas meal.

The Norfolk Area Good Neighbors is making sure of that this week as it distributes boxes of food, milk and ham or turkey to households and families who signed up for the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors program. Wednesday was the first of two distribution days. The food pantry downtown, however, will continue to remain open as usual.

For those who are hungry, the canned goods, fresh produce, milk and other items can make a world of difference and ensure a happy Christmas meal.

The volunteers hear many appreciative comments, such as people who delight in getting to plan a few meals or look forward to having something to cook for Christmas.

With the risk of COVID-19 to volunteers and the public, all requests for food and assistance were completed over the phone. Then on Wednesday and concluding on Thursday, those seeking assistance were having the food delivered to their vehicles as they stopped at the large parking lot of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.

Bob Lutz, a member of the church, was among the volunteers who were helping on Wednesday. Lutz also has assisted with Good Neighbors in the past.

He said while there might be more need this year, there also seems to be a lot more people stepping up who want to assist, including at his church.

Distribution Day 2020

Good Neighbors volunteers Dean Hoffart and Warren Bennett load a car with food during distribution at Christ the Servant Church in Norfolk Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

“That (the volunteers) might be taking a lot of the pressure off some of these organizations like Good Neighbors,” Lutz said. “There have been a lot of food distributions through this fall and the pandemic. That’s just a testament to the area.”

Christ the Servant Church, for example, supports Good Neighbors, the Norfolk Rescue Mission, Orphan Grain Train, Salvation Army, Bright Horizons, the S.M.I.L.E. Therapy Program and Oasis Counseling, among others.

Among the volunteers on Wednesday were Lutz, Brian Anderson, Steve and Darla Jessen, Warren Bennett, Dean Hoffart and Mike Finkral.

Anderson said while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected worship services, there still are many members finding ways to serve.

“We haven’t seen a decrease in that at all,” Anderson said. “We’re part of the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ, so part of that is being in local mission, regional mission and world mission.”

Some members of the congregation have completed mission work in other parts of the world and United States, he said.

“Something like this fits in really well with the mission of Christ the Servant,” Anderson said. “And obviously, our property with the parking lot fits well for this type of activity.”

Along with the assistance before Christmas, the Good Neighbors operates the Norfolk Food Pantry, 132 S. Fourth St.

It also provides help with rent checks, utility bills and prescriptions. And with some people losing jobs or having hours cut because of the pandemic, Good Neighbors has decided to suspend its rule of providing assistance once a year to two times in 2021.

Sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association, the Good Neighbors provides food for a Christmas dinner and other help before the holiday season for those within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk.

