The Norfolk Arts Center’s ’Fork Fest is returning this year in a social distance style on Friday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 10 p.m.
There won’t be a traditional Food Truck Rumble, but four food trucks will be serving throughout the event. There also will be live music, an artist sidewalk sale and the Norfolk Virtual Reality Truck at ’Fork Fest.
Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Marked circles will be placed 6 feet apart and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups that arrive together will get a circle together, with a limit of eight people to a circle. Masks are encouraged. For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org.