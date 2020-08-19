Fork Fest 2020

The Norfolk Arts Center’s ’Fork Fest is returning this year in a social distance style on Friday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 10 p.m.

There won’t be a traditional Food Truck Rumble, but four food trucks will be serving throughout the event. There also will be live music, an artist sidewalk sale and the Norfolk Virtual Reality Truck at ’Fork Fest.

Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Marked circles will be placed 6 feet apart and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Groups that arrive together will get a circle together, with a limit of eight people to a circle. Masks are encouraged. For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org.

Court list for Aug. 19, 2020

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Skatepark to open Saturday

A ribbon cutting celebration will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the new Miracle Skatepark in Norfolk. Live demos will be performed by local skaters, BMX riders and rollerbladers following the remarks.