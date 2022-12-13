LYNCH — Les and Janis Purviance’s “Christmas Land” welcomes visitors.
It opened this month and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Janis Purviance will keep the lights on later if you call 402-569-3737 requesting it. In case of bad weather, it will be closed.
There is no charge to visit the Purviances’ “Christmas Land” with its many displays and new additions. This year, look for the new classic Christmas Carousel.
“This is our gift to the people who come to share the Christmas spirit,” Janis said. “It’s a free gift, but you have to come to receive it.”
The display is southeast of Lynch at 89450 507 Ave. The directions to the Purviances’ “Christmas Land” are: Take Highway 12 east of Lynch for 5 miles to 507 Ave., turn at the Santa head mounted on a corner fence post, turn right (south), go to 897 Road, turn right again and follow the road to the John Deere mailbox, turn left at Purviances’ lane and enjoy the evening sightseeing.