HUMPHREY — Extending city water and sewer services to the annexed areas has been discussed by the Humphrey City Council.
City engineer John Zwingman of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services (ACES) was asked to research utility costs and bond rates.
The project would be done in phases, and council members agreed to start with phase I of the water service at an estimated cost of $1,437,500, as well as phase I of the sewer service at an estimated cost $937,500.
Zwingman said there are grants available the city could seek as others towns have done.
In June 2020, a cost study of extending services to the annexed areas was done by Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning & Consulting, David City.
There are three phases of water service and two phases to the sewer extension service.
“This is a very preliminary discussion just to see what the city wants to do,” Zwingman said. “At the time of the annexations, providing service out there was talked about. Before we went to design, we would sit down with property owners and fine-tune the route. These are on existing routes and not easements, and construction-wise the easiest route.”
Mayor Bob Preister said businesses had expressed interest in connecting to the city’s water and sewer as there are high nitrate levels in water serving some businesses.
Zwingman said the city needs to commit to the project before applying for grants, and then it goes to design. Construction could begin next fall.
Councilman Andy Reigle asked Zwingman to look at utility rates to help cover some of the costs as well as bond rates to fund the project.
User rates have not been updated in five years.
Zwingman said Nebraska Rural Water Association of Wahoo will look into the rates.