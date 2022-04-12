A local man was taken into custody on Monday following a traffic stop.
At 10:32 a.m. Monday, a Norfolk police officer saw 36-year-old Eric Jones of Norfolk operating a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of South 13th Street, Capt. Michael Bauer said. The officer knew that Jones had a suspended license and had contact with him near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe, suspected methamphetamine and the prescription medication cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, which is commonly used as a muscle relaxant or antidepressant. Jones did not have a prescription for the medication, Bauer said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug and driving during suspension. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.