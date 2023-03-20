Norfolk police arrested a Platte County man on Friday after finding him passed out with a needle in his arm.
About 7:48 a.m., police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, said Capt. Chad Reiman in a press release. The caller reported that there was a man in a vehicle who appeared to be passed out.
When officers arrived, they located the vehicle and found the man in the driver's seat. Officers were able to wake the subject and identified him as Shady Abbott, 47, of Columbus. Officers ran Abbott’s name with dispatchers and discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Platte County, Reiman said. He then was arrested for the warrant.
During a search of Abbott, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a baggie of pills and a bag of marijuana were located, Reiman said. A loaded syringe also was allegedly found on the floorboard of the vehicle.
Abbott also was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and booked at the Norfolk City Jail. He was later transported to the Madison County Jail.