The Norfolk Police Division would like to send a reminder for using fireworks and the Fourth of July celebrations.
Capt. Chad Reiman said fireworks could be discharged from now through Monday, July 4, including from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July.
Anybody violating the dates and times may receive a citation. Police remind the public that fireworks may be used only on private property.
Fireworks cannot be thrown from or at motor vehicles. Fireworks cannot be used on any street, highway or sidewalk. Fireworks cannot be used close to people or buildings.
Debris and trash from fireworks need to be cleaned up. Failure to follow these simple reminders could result in law enforcement having to make arrests or issue citation, Reiman said.
“Thank you for your cooperation and have a fun and safe Fourth of July,” Reiman said.