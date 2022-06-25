The Norfolk Police Division would like to send a reminder for using fireworks and the Fourth of July celebrations.

Capt. Chad Reiman said fireworks could be discharged from now through Monday, July 4, including from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July.

Anybody violating the dates and times may receive a citation. Police remind the public that fireworks may be used only on private property.

Fireworks cannot be thrown from or at motor vehicles. Fireworks cannot be used on any street, highway or sidewalk. Fireworks cannot be used close to people or buildings.

Debris and trash from fireworks need to be cleaned up. Failure to follow these simple reminders could result in law enforcement having to make arrests or issue citation, Reiman said.

“Thank you for your cooperation and have a fun and safe Fourth of July,” Reiman said.

Tags

In other news

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

Agenda for upcoming LENRD meeting

The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than six decades of making bicycles soar, sending panicked swimmers to the shore and other spellbinding close encounters, John Williams is putting the final notes on what may be his last film score.

Crop report for week ending June 19

Crop report for week ending June 19

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 30% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 30% shor…