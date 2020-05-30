Dirt work continues

Crews are working full speed despite heavy rains last weekend and earlier this week on East Benjamin Avenue, which is being widened from Victory Road to Highway 35.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said so far, work is on schedule to be completed as planned in mid-July. The work includes having the road converted into three lanes, with a center turning lane.
A walking and cycling trail will be included on the north side of the street on Northeast Community College’s property. It will be lighted, with the college and City of Norfolk getting grants to pay for significant portions of the trail. The trail will link into trails along Victory Road and Highway 35.