Director hired for Growing Together

OMAHA — In its ongoing effort across the state addressing Nebraska’s workforce needs, the Aksarben Foundation announced Wednesday the addition of an executive director for Growing Together, its Northeast Nebraska workforce initiative.
Angie Stenger, formerly general manager of Flood Communications, officially began her new role on Wednesday as executive director. As a resident of Northeast Nebraska for the past 20 years and former chairwoman of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Stenger brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships that will prove valuable as she sets off recruiting business and education partners in support of this effort.
After two previous town hall events discussing this initiative openly with the surrounding communities, the Aksarben Foundation will be hosting a summit for IT professionals March 5, at Northeast Nebraska Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk that will serve as Angie Stenger’s first formal event as executive director.
Also in attendance will be Aksarben president Sandra Reding, and Aksarben Councillor, Mike Flood, who have been leading the charge in this regional effort.
“We are very excited to be growing our team and effort in Northeast Nebraska with the addition of Angie Stenger,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president. “This work we began across Nebraska in 2018 is gaining momentum and taking shape. We feel very fortunate to align our leadership with industry experts and regional influencers to ensure each of these committees receives the support needed to have a measurable impact helping them move the needle toward reversing this workforce shortage.”
“The Aksarben Foundation is proud to add someone of Angie’s caliber to the Workforce Development effort for Northeast Nebraska. Her work will not only benefit the residents of Norfolk and the broader region, but truly the entire state as we bolster the workforce in this critical part of Nebraska,” said Terry Kroeger, chairman of the Aksarben Foundation Board of Governors.
In response to the news of Stenger stepping into this new role, Norfolk area business leaders are weighing in.
“Having worked with Angie in various capacities for the past 20 years, I can tell you that her charisma, her love of people and her love of Northeast Nebraska make her a perfect choice to lead this effort,” said Dan Spray, owner of PrecisionIT. “Her leadership in our community displays her dedication to expanding businesses, the workforce and will help showcase Northeast Nebraska as a leader in the State.”
Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College, said, "Angie Stenger's knowledge of the media and business landscape of Northeast Nebraska will be critical to our success building and maintaining cooperative education opportunities. We look forward to working with her to provide four-year pathways for students with a passion for business, computer science, and communications."
Longtime Stenger colleague, partner at Flood Communications and Aksarben Councillor, Mike Flood said, “For over 25 years, I’ve watched Angie lead and motivate people. She is a force for good and Norfolk is unbelievably lucky to have her in our corner. Angie Stenger will help Northeast Nebraska achieve our full potential by being a catalyst for transformational change. She will do this in a way that is uniquely hers, wrapped in smiles and enthusiasm. I am excited to have her lead the day to day efforts of our ‘Growing Together’ action plan.”
Stenger will remain co-owner of Flood Communications Norfolk based stations.