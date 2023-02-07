The apprenticeship director at Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a yearlong endeavor designed to advance knowledge and skill development of community college workforce education professionals who are relatively new to the field of workforce education.
Kimberly Andersen is one of 15 participants from across the country in the 2023 New Workforce Professionals Academy sponsored by the National Council for Workforce Education.
Through peer learning, mentoring and a network of professional colleagues, the academy is designed to increase the knowledge base and leadership skills of new workforce professionals helping them attain the knowledge and skills to achieve success and advance more quickly as future leaders.
The academy curriculum focuses on areas including partnership building within and outside of the college; communication, collaboration, challenges and barriers; workforce program funding; employer engagement; data and data analytics; program design and program review; credit and noncredit workforce programming; and goal setting and measurements of effectiveness.
The New Workforce Professionals Academy is designed and delivered by workforce education professionals who have extensive leadership experience in higher education and with community-based organizations. In addition to the trainings, each participant is assigned a mentor from the council’s board of directors or other leader with expertise in the participant's area of interest.
Tracy Kruse, vice president of development and external relations at Northeast, serves on the NCWE’s board.
In her role as apprenticeship director at Northeast, Andersen works to connect local talent with employers to keep people living, working and raising families in Northeast Nebraska. Apprenticeship programs are for those between the ages of 17-75 who are looking to jump-start their career path or switch careers.