The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has issued three directed health measures for Madison County following a positive test of the COVID-19 virus in Norfolk.
The measures prohibit gatherings, require quarantine for people who test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19 and prohibit elective surgeries, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the health department’s chief medical officer and public health director in a press release.
A gathering is any event that brings 10 or more customers, patrons or guests (staff are not included) into a space at the same time, Anthone said.
Normal business operations at airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities, malls, grocery stores, offices and factories are not included. Courts, public utilities, government operations, polling places and events where media may need to be are also not included, Anthone said.
Sales of alcohol, food and drinks are restricted to delivery, drive-thru and carry-out services only, Anthone said.
Any person who shows symptoms of the virus, has tested positive for the virus or resides with someone who shows symptoms of the virus or has tested positive for it are required to be quarantined either at home or in a health care facility for 14 days, Anthone said.
People residing with someone under quarantine who show no symptoms or have not tested positive may end their own quarantine seven days after the original person has been released, Anthone said.
This order does not include people with the above symptoms who have tested positive for influenza or another diagnosis, Anthone said.
The health measures will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed, extended or terminated, Anthone said.
Failure to comply with the orders can result in legal action, Anthone said.
The measures also apply to Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
On Saturday, a man in his 70s living at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center, 401 N. 18th St., in Norfolk tested positive for COVID-19, the health department announced.
The case has been deemed community spread, which is why the directed health measures have been issued.