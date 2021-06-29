The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a Dine and Donate on Thursday, July 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1229 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk. Proceeds from the night will go to the Norfolk Veterans Home.
In other news
SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond their Florida base — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines.
WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) — With millions of people having stayed home from places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic, struggling congregations have one key question: How many of them will return?
After two suicidal crises during pandemic isolation, 16-year-old Zach Sampson feels stronger but worries his social skills have gone stale.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Trying to fill this dumpling order left one business in a pinch: A common but disruptive shipping error sent a custom dumpling-making machine manufactured in China to the wrong Portland in May.
WISNER — Wisner celebrated its 150th anniversary over the weekend with a livestock show and rodeo, a “BIG parade” and alumni activities.
A woman was transported to the hospital and multiple vehicles are believed to be totaled following a collision involving four vehicles Tuesday morning in Norfolk.
Rain, lightning and strong winds last week created a 5- to 6-mile-wide fire that is under control but still being fought in Holt and Boyd counties in North Central Nebraska.