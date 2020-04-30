There won’t be youth baseball, soccer, softball or other sports in Norfolk and the rest of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county area anytime soon.
According to a Facebook post late Thursday afternoon, the health department indicated that the current directed health measures for club sports are in effect through May 31.
The department serves Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties. The statewide measures indicated that all organized club sports — both youth and adult — are hereby suspended until at least May 31.
Gatherings of 10 or more
In addition, other posts from the department indicate that the current directed health measures for gatherings are in effect through Wednesday, May 6. After that date, according to the department’s Facebook post, it anticipates an extension.
That means that no gatherings of 10 people, including staff, are allowed. That includes such places as daycares, schools, auditoriums, fitness centers, bars, restaurants, taverns, clubs and libraries.
It does not include typical office places, factories or grocery stores and retail stores but does include having people be at least 6 feet apart. It also encourages heightened awareness and disinfecting of exposed surfaces.
Salons, barbers and more
Another Facebook post addresses beauty/nail salon owners, barbers, massage therapy services, movie theaters and tattoo parlors. It indicates the current directed health measures are in effect through May 3 and could be longer.
Bars and restaurants
Restaurants have no dine-in services and must offer only carry-out, drive-thru or delivery. Bars are limited to off-sale only.
Elective surgeries
Elective medical and dental surgeries and elective medical and dental procedures are prohibited until at least Wednesday, May 6. This means a surgery or procedure that is scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical or dental emergency. Surgeries or procedures that must be done to preserve the patient's life or physical health, but do not need to be performed immediately, are allowed by a case-by-case determination of the medical or dental provider.
Schools
Public, private and parochial schools will remain closed until at least May 31,unless renewed, extended or terminated. That includes all inperson instruction and extracurricular activities except for remote learning, child care services, meal distribution, distribution of educational materials and supplies, general building or physical plant operations and maintenance, and residential services may be continued as needed or necessary.