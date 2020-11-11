Your news, your way — and on the go.

With a new and improved mobile app, the Daily News continues to expand its offerings to help give readers their news on the go in the most attractive, enjoyable and effective way possible.

The latest offering is an improved mobile app that offers another way to receive the trusted, timely and comprehensive news that readers have come to expect from the Daily News.

The mobile app is now available for free, with downloads for both Apple and Android devices. Simply search for “Norfolk Daily News” in either the Google Play store or Apple’s app store, or scan the QR codes on page 16.

Those who do will find an easy-to-use, attractive app that features the top local and area news, sports, obituaries and much more from the Daily News.

Through the app, users also may sign up for push notifications for the latest news and sports. Those who had downloaded the app previously should have seen a seamless transition to the new app.

The app represents the latest effort by the Daily News to make its accurate, thorough and community-minded content — produced by a newsroom of close to 20 members — available in a variety of ways.

In addition, the Daily News also is encouraging readers to subscribe to its weekday email newsletter that is available free.

The newsletter — called “Top 4 at 10” — provides links to the top four stories in each day’s edition of the Daily News on Mondays through Fridays at 10 a.m., along with other interesting and helpful content.

Those interested in receiving the “Top 4 at 10” — which already has more than 2,000 subscribers — may do so with an easy-to-complete form at norfolkdailynews.com/ndn_subscribe/connect/

It’s a reflection of the Daily News’ continued goal to give readers their news in a way that best serves them. That’s needed now more than ever, when local journalism matters — especially trusted, comprehensive, timely journalism that is committed to strong community advocacy. That’s what the Daily News is all about.

In addition to our website, mobile app, daily email newsletter, Facebook page and Twitter, we also offer website design, email blasts, geotargeting and geofencing services for businesses. In short, we offer the most comprehensive, effective online exposure in the region.

What business wouldn’t want that kind of exposure as part of its marketing plan?

In Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the Daily News will continue to strive to provide “your news, your way” the best we can.

Consider the new and improved mobile app one more important way of accomplishing that goal.

