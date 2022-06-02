After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, the Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Norfolk this month.
Nebraska Diaper Bank has a mission to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need.
“We know that diaper need exists outside of the greater Omaha area and, with the help of Healthy Blue, we are going to start addressing it,” said Tegan Reed, executive director of the bank.
Nationally and in Nebraska, one in three families can’t afford an adequate supply of diapers for their young children. Diaper need is associated with increased diaper rash and more serious illnesses.
As most child care providers will not accept a child without diapers, parents lose days on the job and at school because of diaper need. Federal programs such as SNAP and WIC do not cover diapers. This makes nonprofits like Nebraska Diaper Bank an essential community resource.
The Diaper Depot — a program of Nebraska Diaper Bank — is a diaper cupboard at the Healthy Blue Welcome Room in Norfolk. Families in need will be qualified from referring social services agencies, such as the Norfolk Family Coalition and WIC.
After receiving the referral, the family will be eligible to receive a supplement of 60 to 80 diapers per child each month at the Welcome Room. This will provide access to other services, as well as a connection with Healthy Blue-Nebraska Medicaid.
The program is sponsored by Healthy Blue.