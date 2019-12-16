A plan known as the Arbor View development received some criticism from neighbors at Monday night's Norfolk city council meeting.
The plan calls for 13 houses in the area near the larger Nor Park development, in southeast Norfolk near Highway 275 and South Chestnut Street.
One neighbor, Mary Swenson, said the influx of housing in the area will cause a heavy increase of traffic in the area, particularly on residential streets where children are known to play.
Swenson also said the area was susceptible to flooding, which she witnessed during the major flooding in March.
Steve Rames, city engineer, addressed concerns from Swenson and follow-up questions from council members.
The plan ultimately passed unanimously after a lengthy discussion.
