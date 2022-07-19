Mike Anderson, who is originally from Norfolk, has spent recent months helping Ukrainian refugees.
Anderson has traveled to eastern Europe on behalf of the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk. He spoke by phone on Monday afternoon to the Norfolk City Council before its evening meeting to discuss his efforts.
Anderson has requested that the City of Norfolk acquire property on East Norfolk Avenue next to the flood control channel, with the property being used to house refugees.
Andy Colvin, Norfolk city administrator, said the request went before a Norfolk City Council subcommittee last week. The subcommittee did not wish to continue the conversation and instead requested that it be placed before the entire Norfolk City Council, Colvin said.
No action on the request was taken by the council when it came before the council in a working session on Monday afternoon.
Mayor Josh Moenning said there are a lot of “different moving parts” to the discussion.
In previous stories on the Orphan Grain Train’s assistance in the Daily News, refugees have been reported having no possessions except for their clothing. Many of them are women and children who realize they may never see their husbands and fathers again. They realize that going back home is not an option since the Russian invasion.
The Rev. Ray Wilke of the Orphan Grain Train said the refugees are desperate and OGT has been sending supplies for about three to four months.
Wilke said Anderson returned with a passion to try to bring back refugees to Norfolk. He and others have been in conversations with the city to seek a way to do it.
One of the proposals that was discussed would have Anderson purchase the old Behavioral Health Services building at the east end of Norfolk Avenue. However, Anderson would like to have assurance the city would purchase it in about three years.
Anderson told the council that the property has 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms and could have about 30 people in it.
“The Sisters have purchased a home at Woodland Park that we can house seven in,” Anderson said. “We can house 30 in our (housing at Orphan Grain Train), which would bring us to a capacity of 67 people.”
Anderson said he would take out a loan and buy the old Behavioral Health Services property in the refugees’ name. When the property no longer is needed, he would request that the city purchase it from him.
“The contract is for $590,000, and I would be asking the city for 3% for a year, and if we had it for three years, the buy-back would be $640,000,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he also would give a $350,000 donation to help on the long-term housing for the Ukrainians, as well as spend a year and a half helping them to transition.
Other details he shared would be:
— Costs per person per month would be about $60 or $300 per month for a family of five. It would take about three months for them to get settled and ready to join the workforce.
— The refugees work at jobs that include optometrist, security systems, dentist, construction workers, truck drivers and more. Some of the women want to do daycare, but there is going to need to be some time to learn the language.
— Anderson knows all of the 67 refugees who would be coming to Norfolk by name. They come from 15 or 16 families. They are hard-working and ready to transition into the next phase of their life.
“They are humble. They are beat down. They are as good of a workforce as you’re going to find anywhere in the world,” Anderson said.
The refugees also want Christian education. “They are salt of the earth,” Anderson said.
They also should be able to get food stamps and Medicare, and the government will provide some assistance, although the amount is unknown.
Anderson said he wants to make sure they stay in Norfolk and help to fill the labor shortage. He also said he would be willing to help them with a down payment on housing so they will stay in the community.
Council members did not take any action on the request.