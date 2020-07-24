Norfolk Public Schools’ parents and students can expect the presence of masks, increased sanitation, social distancing and other changes to countless everyday operations when school starts this fall.
The district’s board of education approved a 107-page plan on Thursday that follows a four-tier COVID-19 risk dial from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD).
The health department evaluates how much COVID-19 risk is in the area, and depending on its decision, NPS will move between in-person learning, a hybrid instruction model or remote education.
Because the health department releases a new dial on a weekly basis, the district might have to quickly change between all of its scenarios.
If school were to begin Monday, all Norfolk Public Schools students would be able to attend for in-person learning.
But that could easily change — if the risk of COVID-19 increases in the area.
“This comprehensive plan has been written with the intention to serve the safety of our students and staff as we move forward with having school in session during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent. "As we prepared this plan, we focused on the goals of providing physical, social and emotional wellness for our students and staff, with a goal to provide an environment that allows students to receive a quality education regardless of the current reading on the COVID-19 risk dial."
Students were last present in schools on March 13, concluding the school year with remote learning.
Four education scenarios
ELVPHD’s dial has four colors: green, yellow, orange and red.
If the dial is the low “green” risk, NPS will have all students in buildings for in-person learning.
If the dial reaches the moderate “yellow” level, there is still 100% in-person learning with “enhanced precautions,” according to the NPS plan. Currently, the ELVPHD district is in this zone.
The risk level can change depending on the number of positive cases, presence of spread, hospital bed availability and other factors, according to the health department.
If the dial reaches the elevated “orange” risk level, NPS will move to a hybrid education model. Students would have two days of on-site learning and three days of remote learning. This model ensures that school buildings would have reduced capacity to improve social distancing and limit more virus spread.
The severe “red” level requires all students to move to 100% remote learning provided by NPS, much like in the spring.
Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, said social distancing in school buildings can’t be completely accomplished successfully unless the district were to move to the hybrid model, where it would be easier because not as many students would be at school.
“It works because you have only half the kids (on-site),” Robinson said. “We can’t guarantee 6 feet apart in every building, because our buildings weren’t built for that.”
Face mask requirements
Face masks are “strongly recommended” for all students and staff to wear if the ELVPHD’s virus risk dial is in the green zone. Some designated staff might be required to wear masks during this time.
Masks are required for staff under the moderate yellow zone, which is the level the health department district is at as of Friday. Face masks are required for students only if NPS moves into the orange level. Staff are still required to wear them in the orange and red levels.
Each staff member and student will receive two cloth face masks, but they can also wear their own. Bandannas are not an acceptable covering.
Only those with official medical waivers are exempt from the guideline.
Thompson stressed the consistent use of face masks as they are the deciding factor whether a student or staff member has to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
Board members engaged in a debate about mask mandates during Thursday’s meeting. While some agreed with the current plan, others thought it was too strict or not strict enough.
“I am concerned that the NPS reopening plan strongly recommends but does not require face masks in yellow stage of the ELVPHD dial,” board member Tammy Day, who was absent at the meeting, wrote in a statement. “While I’m glad to see that teachers will be required to wear masks in this stage, I’m disappointed the plan does not require students to wear masks throughout the school day or at a bare minimum when they are passing in the halls or using common spaces outside of the classroom.”
Day said she believes even if students want to wear them, they might feel pressured or uncomfortable wearing them if their friends or family do not, causing a ripple effect in school buildings.
‘Robust, rigorous’ curriculum
No matter what form education takes this year, NPS students will be learning new information, Thompson said.
“In the spring, the Nebraska Department of Education’s guidance to school was to focus on maintenance of previous learning; that was the focus,” Thompson said. “This fall, we’re going to follow our typical curriculum regardless of what level we are in. It will be more rigorous and robust than what students received in the spring, regardless if they are in-person or online.”
While the content might be similar to previous years, pacing and timing might depend on what COVID-19 risk level NPS is operating on.
The NPS plan asks that staff develop and utilize a curriculum map, which includes pacing plans and a suggested calendar, that is focused on priority learning targets, according to the document.
An academic goal for all grades is to ensure that students are on track for success academically by the end of the 2022 school year.
Teachers also will start utilizing Google Classroom right away to teach students how to use the tool in case the district needs to implement some (or complete) remote learning.
Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires class sizes of 30 students or less, the district is still figuring out what to do about classes such as physical education, music and art.
Sanitization, social distancing and symptom checks
NPS will implement a varying amount of health and safety protocols depending on COVID-19 risk.
All students and staff will be screened entering into school buildings daily. Parents are asked to evaluate virus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) before sending their children to school.
Temperatures will be checked and anyone running a fever of at least 100 degrees will be sent home. Students who are found with a fever or other virus symptoms will be placed into an isolated room until they’re picked up.
Social distancing will be enforced throughout the district. Tape will mark spots on the floor in common rooms or hallways where students should stand. Person-to-person contact such as hugs or high-fives are discouraged and staff will monitor distance throughout the day.
Teachers will be provided a disinfectant spray bottle that can be refilled with solution; paper towel rolls that can be replenished; and a refillable hand sanitizer. Maintenance staff also will clean facilities and buses regularly, but the consistency will increase as the virus risk increases.
Exposures and infections
When a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed in a school, the staff member or student will be sent home and be allowed to return based upon current CDC guidance.
ELVPHD will work with NPS to consider several factors when determining how a positive case will affect others, including face mask usage; if the person was within 6 feet of someone else for more than 15 minutes with a mask; and how many people they interacted with.
NPS and the health department will determine who was affected, if they can stay in school and the number of staff and students who need to be quarantined.
If a student’s family is required to quarantine because of an exposure, NPS will develop a specialized plan for them, according to the document.
Parents of students with underlying health conditions may contact Mary Luhr, director of student programs, to also set up an individualized plan.
If parents are uncomfortable with sending their child to school this fall, there is no remote learning option offered for them to take instead unless the COVID-19 risk dial moves to the severe red zone.
The NPS fall operations plan was created by the district’s COVID-19 Return to School Committee. The group’s subcommittees have been working on the plan for the past several weeks.
“I am thankful to the board of education for their leadership and thoughtful consideration of this plan,” Thompson said. “We are planning to open our school doors on Aug. 13 and welcome back students and staff for in-person learning. We are eager to get back to the work of teaching and learning and preparing our students for their future. We will put these safety measures in place and develop a new normal to our daily routines and move forward.”