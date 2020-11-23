Although COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks, Columbus Community Hospital continues to have the capacity to care for its usual patient load in addition to the influx in COVID-19 patients.
In a press release Monday morning, Columbus Community Hospital said it was caring for 20 COVID-19 positive patients as of last Thursday. The hospital had three negative pressure rooms available in the advanced care/intensive care units and four negative pressure rooms available in the maternal child health department.
The Columbus hospital indicated it also had seven additional medical/surgical beds, four intensive care beds and five beds on the third floor available for patient admission. No patients were on ventilators.
“Cases of COVID-19 are increasing, but Columbus Community Hospital has always, and continues to have, the capacity to serve all the people who come to us needing care,” said Mike Hansen, president and CEO of the hospital. “With that being said, now is the time that people need to step up and consistently practice the recommended safety precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.”
On Thursday, the East Central District Health Department — which includes Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties — reported on its website that there were 4,408 total positive cases in its district. It reported there were 37 hospitalized patients in the district with four intensive care unit beds available. According to the risk dials on the website, all four counties in the district were rated as having a severe risk of spread.
The hospital has been continually expanding the number of rooms that are ready to become negative pressure rooms if needed. The hospital also has made other changes within its facility to add more available beds.
Throughout the pandemic, according to the release, the Columbus facility has never reached capacity. Its staffing levels have remained safe and adequate, and no patients have had to be sent home from the hospital before they were safely and medically cleared to do so.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the community’s health care resources, area residents are urged to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently, wear masks and avoid the three C’s of crowds, confined spaces and close contact.