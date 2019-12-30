A powerful winter storm dumped a mix of precipitation over the area throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service allowed a winter weather advisory to linger over the Norfolk area until at least noon on Monday as the system that brought mostly rain to Norfolk and snow to other regions of the state continued to bring gusty northwest winds.
The .62 inches of precipitation recorded on Saturday at Norfolk Regional Airport busted the previous record of 0.29, which was set in 1948. The storm system then brought another .18 inches of precipitation to Norfolk on Sunday. But all of the precipitation recorded in the city resulted in only an inch of snow depth.
John Carmen of rural Hadar said he had received .70 of an inch of rain during the early part of the storm, and Mike Deck of Hoskins reported that he had received an inch of rain with some snow, as well.
Farther north, Creighton resident Norman Doerr said he had received 8.5 inches of snow at his home.
In addition, the National Weather Service said the Valentine area was left with 6 inches of snow on the ground after the system moved through.
The weather advisory remained in effect early Monday largely due to the gusty northwest winds that accompanied the storm and created areas of blowing and drifting snow, as well as areas of reduced visibility. Norfolk recorded its highest wind gust at 47 mph early Monday morning.
Moving forward, the forecast for the Norfolk area includes sunshine and a high near 29 on Tuesday. While cloudy skies are expected during the middle and latter parts of the week, highs are expected to reach the lower to mid-30s.
The weather service indicated that no additional precipitation is expected throughout the remainder of the year. If that holds true, Norfolk will close out 2019 less than a half inch below normal.
Elsewhere in the state, the moisture-laden storm dumped more than a foot of snow across the north-central part of the state and sent drivers careening out of control on icy stretches along much of Interstate 80 and other roads Sunday.
On Sunday, icy roads kept the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation busy. The patrol reported that it had helped 100 motorists “and counting” by late Sunday afternoon. The department of transportation reported that several sections of Interstate 80 were temporarily closed during the day because of wrecks or jackknifed semitrailer trucks. Included among the closures was a stretch between Omaha and Lincoln.
Winds gusted to 50 mph or more in parts of Nebraska on Sunday, and wind-blown snow intermittently reduced visibility, said Nathan Jurgensen of the weather service’s North Platte office.
The sweet spot for heavy snow was central and northern Nebraska, from about Broken Bow north to the South Dakota border, Jurgensen said. Farther north, in the Dakotas, blizzard conditions raged.
Editor’s note: The World-Herald News Service contributed to this story.