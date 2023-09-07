The 74th rendition of the Norfolk Beef Expo will be hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Council this upcoming weekend at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College.
Animal check-in for the expo — a market calf show and auction open to statewide youths between the ages of 8 and 19 — will occur on Saturday.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the heifer and steer cattle competition divisions will begin with exhibitors presenting according to the height of their animal, with the tallest cattle taking the stage first. Heifer presentations will come before steers, and division champions will be announced throughout the day.
But because of lower than average registration numbers for this year’s event, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce operations vice president Jeny Albin anticipates division selections to be made quickly this weekend.
“The (agri-business) council is somewhat disappointed with the lower number of animals registered to show but are certain it’ll be a great show, as always, with high-caliber calves competing for reserve and grand champion status,” she said.
The showmanship competition will begin shortly after noon on Sunday, with selection of the reserve and grand champions to be made at 4 p.m. by Malina Lindstrom of Elm Creek, the judge of this year’s show.
Albin said the premium auction would begin after the champion selections, and she noted how each exhibitor is allowed to have one calf go through the auction. If two are brought, the second calf may be sent to Tyson Foods in Madison for a payout.
“We’d like to thank our generous sponsors of the 74th annual Norfolk Beef Expo, who help to ensure a successful show. We’d also like to encourage the general public to come out to watch and encourage the exhibitors, as well as bid on calves at the auction to ensure (that) 4-H and FFA exhibitors receive a fair price for their calves,” she said.