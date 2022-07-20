Desperate times call for innovative solutions.
That’s how one member of the Norfolk Planning Commission justified proceeding with a unique request by a Norfolk business to help ease the burden of the workforce and housing shortage.
Representatives from King Steel came before the planning commission Tuesday morning seeking a five-year conditional-use permit to establish “a campground” on property addressed as 4608 S. 25th St. The site is located on King Steel property about three quarters of a mile north of the rural residential neighborhood known as Warnerville.
Tim Brogan, an attorney with Brogan Lammli P.C. in Norfolk, said King Steel isn’t interested in creating a traditional campground but in establishing five pads for recreational vehicles provided by the company to be used as transitional housing for employees.
Brogan said water and electrical access already is available on the property as a home once had existed there, and King Steel is working with a plumber regarding upgrades to the septic system.
“We’re not attempting to be Ta-Ha-Zouka south or the ranch out east,” Brogan said. “What we’re trying to do is create five pads so that we can put five RVs (recreational vehicles), and the purpose of the five RVs is to house two employees per RV.”
John King, president of King Steel, was on hand for the meeting, as well. He said the business — like so many others — is struggling to find help amid the workforce shortage and believed having temporary housing to offer new employees transitioning into the community would help fill the openings it has.
“Right now, we’re five to eight people short,” he said. “We hire people it feels like daily. They stay for two to three weeks, and we’re out looking again. We’re trying to find a better way to bring people in that are going to stay.”
But several residents of the nearby Warnerville rural residential neighborhood were not supportive of the plan for a variety of reasons.
“First, I want to make something perfectly clear: None of us are anti-immigrant, anti-labor, anti-industry or anti-business,” said Dave Kathol, who spoke on behalf of the Warnerville neighborhood.
Kathol raised a number of concerns regarding the issue. One focused on the length of time allowed for the permit and whether any current commissioners would still be active to recall the issue.
But it was noted that conditional-use permits do not automatically renew, so if the need for transitional housing still exists in five years, King Steel will have to come before commissioners again.
Kathol also said he didn’t believe living in “a labor camp on an industrial site” sounded like an incentive to become part of the Norfolk community.
“These workers would be somewhat isolated from Norfolk and looks to me like it could be a recipe for boredom and trouble,” Kathol said.
His concern was echoed by Brad Wolff, who said, “I don’t know of any other industry in Norfolk that has their workers living on site.”
Another Warnerville neighbor, Bob Sobotka, said, “There is other housing options. We want people to be involved in the community. We want to use the transit system to get people to move around town. ... We would rather get people more involved in the community and see all of what Norfolk has and participate in everything that Norfolk can be.”
Commissioner Dan Spray asked Sobotka for clarification on his comment about involvement: “You’re the third one that has come up that’s talked about involvement within the community. I struggle a little bit with that since they’ll live with three-fourth of a mile of where you are. Do you consider yourself involved in the community?”
“Absolutely,” Sobotka said.
Spray said he also did not understand the transportation comment as workers likely would have their own vehicles.
Sobotka responded that he was under the assumption that King Steel would be hiring migrant workers or green-card holders or people from out of state or out of the country who would not have access to their own transportation or a valid driver’s license.
“That’s a pretty big presumption without any evidence to the contrary on that one,” Spray said.
Kathol said he had no problem with the nationality of whomever King Steel hired, but the presumption was based on previous conversations that had taken place with the plant manager — whom he said had mentioned bringing people up from Mexico, where some of the company’s product is used at a Ford Motor Co. plant.
When asked, King said he would be willing to employ anybody who was willing to work: “If there’s somebody looking for a job today, we will hire them right now. I will hire five people today if you can find me five people.”
Sobotka suggested King Steel workers live someplace else, like the campground at Off Road Ranch, the trailer park on Bonita Drive or one of the new apartments.
Spray said despite the vast number of housing opportunities added in Norfolk over the past two years, the community is still short. Spray said he also understood the challenges King Steel is facing as it seems the workforce shortage is affecting every business and industry.
When the public hearing closed, commissioners unanimously voted to have city staff draw up a five-year permit with conditions that included limiting the number of concrete pads and the aesthetics of the area.
“Desperate times call for innovative solutions,” commissioner Dirk Waite said. “It’s about as innovative as it gets despite the concerns from local residents.”
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dirk Waite, Kaycee Kube, Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Chad Bryant, Brandon Franklin and Kyle Deets.
Meeting lasted: 37 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, seven; media representatives, two; and 23 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing to consider the Big Red Keno area study, which was commissioned by Big Red to determine whether the vicinity met the criteria for blighted and substandard status. Andrew Willis with Klein-Williams said the study showed the area met nine of 12 criteria for blighted and substandard status, including average age of the commercial buildings being 40 or more years old, the area containing a flood plain and a flood channel, conditions of many of the buildings deteriorating and faulty lot layout. The study is the first step to be taken to make room for redevelopment of the area. Commissioners unanimously recommended the Big Red Keno area study advance to council.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing at the request of NU-King for a conditional-use permit for a campground at the property at 4608 S. 25th St. and unanimously voted to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the planning commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners unanimously approved the final plat of Valley View Apartments Subdivision.
— Commissioners heard a report on the June 2022 building permits in which city planner Valerie Grimes said four new permits were pulled for single-family dwelling-detached units, putting the city on par with last year. No new multi-family unit permits were pulled, compared with two at this time last year. Grims said building valuation is $26.5 million more than last year at this time.