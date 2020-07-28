Court bench NDN

MADISON – Deshawn Gleaton was arraigned in county court Tuesday afternoon. 

Gleaton, 28, of Norfolk appeared before Judge Donna Taylor from the Madison County Jail over Zoom.

Gleaton is accused of murdering 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk. According to police, Gleaton shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24, and she later died from the injury.

Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted, he faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

The Madison County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to defend Gleaton. 

No bond was set for the case, meaning Gleaton cannot bail out of jail at this time. 

Gleaton will next appear at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Deshawn Gleaton

At the time of the shooting, Gleaton was out on bond for third-degree domestic assault and first-degree criminal trespass. His bond had been set at 10% of $15,000, according to court records. 

Police could not find Gleaton after the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was later arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Tags

In other news

Transfer station to close early Thursday

Transfer station to close early Thursday

The Norfolk solid waste transfer station will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Thursday for maintenance. The station will be undergoing electrical work and will reopen at its usual time at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.