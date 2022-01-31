An accident stalled traffic in one lane of Highway 275 stalled for about an hour Saturday morning.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said a deputy in a marked patrol unit was involved in the two-vehicle collision that occurred on the highway near its intersection with 543rd Avenue at about 8:55 a.m.

The driver of the second vehicle — a Dodge pickup — sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Battle Creek Rescue. The Madison County deputy also sustained minor injuries and later was treated at Faith Regional Health Services.

Because a deputy was involved in the accident, the Nebraska State Patrol handled the investigation, but further investigation is pending, Volk said.

