As temperatures rise, electrical usage is also expected to increase. To keep power bills low, the Nebraska Public Power Department offers the following tips:

— Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. If 78 degrees is too high for you, keep in mind you'll save around 5% to 10% on cooling costs for every two degrees you raise the temperature.

— Use ceiling and box fans to provide continuous circulation of air in a room. Run the fans only when the room is occupied.

— Limit using heat-generating appliances such as ovens, stoves and dishwashers until the cooler hours of the day or night. Using a microwave or grilling outside also may help.

— Do chores such as cooking, cleaning, ironing and laundry during the cooler early morning and evening hours to avoid home heat buildup.

— Unplug electronics, gadgets and chargers, and turn off computers, monitors and lights that aren’t being used.

— If your thermostat is located in a hallway with bedrooms, open the doors. Closed doors prevent air movement around the thermostat, which can provide a false reading that causes your AC to run longer than needed.

— Close curtains, blinds and shades to prevent the sunlight from warming up the room.

— Make sure furniture or drapes do not block your registers for supply and return air.

