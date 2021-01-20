WISNER — Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has launched an online system for individuals 65 years and over who want to be notified when COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are available.
“Adding your name to the list only confirms you will be informed when the vaccine becomes available. It is not an appointment for a vaccination,” said Gina Uhing, director for ELVPHD. “We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we roll out the largest vaccine campaign in history. It may take several weeks or longer before you receive a notification after signing up.”
Uhing said do not be alarmed if a notification is not received for “quite some time.”
ELVPHD staff are reporting a record number of phone calls coming into the ELVPHD office switchboard. For this reason, Uhing is encouraging eligible patrons to utilize the online registry for themselves or their loved ones so that staff can move the vaccine out as quick as possible.
“We realize that there is a high demand for the vaccine, but the supplies that we have received each week have not been enough for us to meet the demand,” she said.
ELVPHD and local healthcare partners have received the shipment that will allow us to finish the healthcare workers in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. Officials expect to move into Phase 1B (individuals aged 65 years of age and over) next week and will remain in that phase for an undetermined amount of time.
Timing of the phases is dependent upon the ratio of vaccine supply and the public demand in each phase of the vaccine, she said.
Uhing said that once ELVPHD is done with Phase 1-A and as vaccine becomes available, ELVPHD will be sending notifications to those 65+ who signed up for status updates. This notification will let recipients know that they can make an appointment to get vaccinated.
Notifications will be sent to the equivalent number of people to match the vaccine supply. The notification will include a link to make an appointment at various sites, dates and times. ELVPHD recognizes that appointments will fill up fast, but more opportunities will continue to be made available as the vaccine is received.
ELVPHD will accommodate those with limited access to a computer. The public can help by assisting those without computer access to sign up, as well. This will allow us to reach the most people in the shortest amount of time.
For those in the age 65 or older group, click on the following link to add your name to the notification system: https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB. Note that the department is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for this age group at this time, but adding your name to the list ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
Those who have already added their names to the notification list by phone or online over the last few weeks do not need to do so again.
Continue to watch media venues for future updates, as well as ELVPHD social media and its website.