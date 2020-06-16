Delegates at the Nebraska Democratic Party state convention on Sunday elected party officers and central committee members.
The convention body also elected delegates, standing committee members and pages to the Democratic National Convention.
The convention was an online event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Five Democratic electors were elected, with the first Native American, Ponca Chairman Larry Wright, and African American, Precious McKesson, to cast votes.
“We continue to build our party with rural, urban and suburban voters, recognizing the history we can make together by electing the first women — Kate Bolz and Kara Eastman — to serve Nebraskans in CD1 (Congressional District 1) and CD2 (Congressional District 2) along with securing the ‘blue dot’ for Vice President Biden,” said chairwoman Jane Kleeb of Hastings.
Kleeb was reelected to a third term leading the Nebraska Democratic Party, marking the longest-serving chairwoman in state party history. The state chairwoman also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee.
Paul Theobald of Osmond is the first associate chairman, who also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee.
The Nebraska Democratic Party sends 33 delegates to the national convention along with three standing committee members and two pages.
The national convention is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee on Aug. 17-20.
Delegates elected at the congressional district level to the national convention are:
District 1 — Sean Flowerday, Gina Frank, William Forsee, Charlene Ligon, Joe Nigro, Christa Yoakum and Joe Shaw.
District 2 — Spencer Danner, Preston Love Jr.,Trevor Fitzgerald, Benjamin Cass, Dee Austin, Dulce Sherman, Kimara Snipe, Gladys Harrison and Lacey Merica.
District 3 — James R. “Doc” Moore, Paul Theobald, Cynthia LaMere and Judith A. Vohland.
State Republican Party
For the Nebraska Republican Party, which also met online earlier, the selection of congressional district delegates are as follows:
District 1 — Darlene Starman, Rod Krogh and Roy Christensen.
District 2 — Aimee Melton, Hal Daub and Nancy McCabe.
District 3 — John Kuehn, Craig Safranek and Joann Smith.
J.L. Spray was elected national committeeman. Lydia Brasch was elected national committeewoman.
Republican at-large delegates were elected as follows: Bob Evnen, Charlie Janssen, Chris Abboud, Chris Chappelear, Cindi Allen, Deanna Leyden, Debby Brehm, DeeDee Kelly, Don Bacon, Elliot Bottorf, Glenn Freeman, Joe Murray, John Sieler, John Arch, John Dinkel, Kathleen Dolezal, Laurel Kohmetscher, Nora Sandine, Pam Dingman, Pat McPherson, Roxie Kracl, Spencer Head, Theresa Thibodeau and Tom Sanderson.
Among the at-large alternates are Cindy Dinkel and Lynne Dvorak.