Candidate background

Dennis Macek

Location: Lincoln

Education: Marquette University, University of Arizona, University of Texas

Macek taught university English for four years and was an HVAC technician for 18 years. He is also a member of Elks Lodge 80, the Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Scientists. Macek is married to Judith Kay Wilson, and they have one son. He previously stood as nonpartisan for the U. S. Senate in 2014 and stood for the U. S. Senate in 2018. He also ran for the Lower Platte South Natural Resources board of directors in subdistrict 8 in 2016.

Larry Marvin

Location: Fremont

Education: Creighton University, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Metro Community College

Marvin is an Air Force veteran and served as a volunteer fireman for 32 years.

Angie Philips

Location: Omaha

Education: Bellevue University

Phillips is involved in community organizing and human rights advocacy. She lives in Omaha with her husband and three children. She founded and chaired the Douglas County Democratic Party Women’s Caucus and founded the Nebraska Progressive Legislative Study Group.

Alisha Shelton

Location: Omaha

Education: Xavier University of Louisiana, Bellevue University

Shelton is a licensed independent mental health practitioner and professional counselor. She is married to Vincent Shelton, and they have two dogs, Charlie and Snoopy. She is the immediate past president of the Omaha Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and serves as the regional co-coordinator of programs, planning and development.

Andy Stock

Location: Lincoln

Education: University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Colorado, University of Texas School of Law

Stock has served as a medic in the Nebraska Army National Guard and teaches political science at a community college. He and his wife have a 6-year-old daughter. He was an attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska, a public defender and the chief negotiator for his labor union.

Daniel Wik

Location: Norfolk

Education: Concordia College, Northwestern Health Sciences University, St. George’s University School of Medicine

Wik is married to his wife, Katie, and they have five children. He is the CEO and a pain management doctor at My Pain Doc PC in Norfolk. He was previously a candidate for U.S. House in District 1 in 2016.

Chris Janicek

Location: Omaha

Education: University of Nebraska at Omaha

Janicek runs two cupcake shops and a wedding cake/event planning business. He also remodels historical homes.