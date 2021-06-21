O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been notified that the Delta COVID-19 variant has been identified as having infected someone living in the NCDHD health district.

The Delta variant is one of the newest in a long list of variants that have developed because of mutations occurring in the COVID-19 virus.

Heather Samland of North Central said the CDC has identified the Delta virus as a “variant of concern” because of its ability to be easily spread to others and its resistance to some COVID-19 antibody treatments. With this variant, there is also an increased ability for those to become ill even after being fully vaccinated.

Although the Delta variant was identified as originating in India, it is important to note that the case in the NCDHD district was not travel-related, Samland said.

“We ask that you continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing of a 6-foot spread, washing your hands well and often, and getting fully vaccinated,” she said. “It is also important to stay home and away from others if you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested. Even though cases have slowed in our NCDHD health district, COVID-19 is still out there and, with these new variants arriving, it is extremely important to slow the spread and help protect our families, friends and communities.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.ncdhd.ne.gov, www.dhhs.org, or www.cdc.gov. For those who need information about testing or the vaccine, call the NCDHD office at 1-877-336-2406 or 402-336-2406.

