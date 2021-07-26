The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department identified a case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 within the district. Other specimens of COVID-19 in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases, according to a press release.
The health district has noted a decline in COVID-19 cases this summer, though there was a slight uptick in the number of cases starting during the middle of July. While the increased number of COVID-19 cases is concerning, the district is still not to the level it was at the end of 2020.
The health department and state health officials continue to study both variants and cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals to understand the impact on individual health.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department staff continue to investigate COVID-19 cases. Cases for individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and for individuals who have a variant of COVID-19 are investigated more thoroughly.
Vaccination is the best protection against the virus and its variants.
“Though not 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Our health department operates COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Tekamah, West Point and Norfolk three days a week for people to receive their vaccines,” said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator for the health department.
For those wishing to make an appointment to get vaccinated, please visit www.vaccinate.ne.gov to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine.