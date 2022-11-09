Barry DeKay and Keith Kube

Keith Kube has been handed his third loss for the Nebraska Legislature District 40 seat by incumbent Barry DeKay.

Kube, an author and Crofton native, lost to DeKay by 2,988 votes. This is Kube’s third time running — and his last, according to Kube.

“As it stands right now, having done this a couple of times, it's obviously not what the voters wanted,” Kube said.

Kube congratulated DeKay and said he hopes “his opponent can deliver on the objectives he ran on.”

“It was a hard-fought race,” Kube said. “We came in second, and that was the way that God wanted it.”

Some of the key issues that DeKay campaigned on included illegal immigration, oil production and support of the law enforcement community.

Looking forward, DeKay said he hopes to also address strengthening rural broadband, improving water quality and reforming the tax structure in the state.

DeKay, a Niobrara farmer and rancher, said he also wants to take a “hard look at cutting out wasteful spending in the budget.”

“This is a race that I worked hard for,” DeKay said. “A lot of people helped me with this and I feel proud. I will work as hard as I can.”

The key issues that Kube campaigned on for the general election included the economy and school funding. He also listed Nebraska agriculture and infrastructure.

Looking forward, Kube said he plans to make the world a better place, outside of politics. He plans on furthering his career as an author by writing a book about this year’s election. The premise of the book is not finalized, he said.

“Now that this is over,” Kube said, “I can go on and do what the Lord wanted me to do.”

Kube first ran for the state legislature in 2014 against Tyson Larson but lost with a voting result of 33%. He then ran against Timothy Gragert in 2018 to no avail.

