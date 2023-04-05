Thanks to a donation of more than $114,000, the Norfolk Skate Park will soon see upgrades.
The donation was made by the Lee DeKarske estate to the City of Norfolk for the purposes of construction of a pump track at the skate park. DeKarske owned Lee’s Jewelry in Norfolk for more than 40 years and was active in several civic and charitable organizations.
On Monday night, the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Spohn Ranch to design, develop and integrate the track at a cost of $101,592. The donation specifically designated the funds be used for the purpose. After construction of the track, any remaining funds will be used for site improvements, including irrigation and shade structures.
A pump track is a dirt loop consisting of a series of rollers and banked turns for bike riders to practice their mountain biking skills.