People with health conditions sensitive to air quality should stay inside this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley issued a special weather statement warning that the wildfire smoke would cause moderate to potentially unhealthy air quality in the eastern part of the state, including much of Northeast Nebraska.
The smoke may become dense enough to cause health issues, particularly for individuals with respiratory problems, elderly and young children, the weather service said.
According to the weather statement, “Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. Should air conditions worsen, prolonged or heavy exertion should be avoided by those susceptible to air quality issues. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary.”
Timely updates on air quality across the region, including a map, can be found at airnow.gov.