Weather Alert

...DEGRADED AIR QUALITY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND DUE TO WILDFIRE SMOKE... WHAT...Wildfire Smoke will cause degraded air quality, with periods of unhealthy air quality expected. WHERE...Smoke is impacting a large area, but this statement focuses on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Generally, the air quality will be the worst in northern parts of this area. WHEN....Widespread smoke is expected on Friday, with a likelihood for periods of smoky conditions and degraded air quality to continue through the weekend. IMPACTS...The smoke will cause unhealthy air quality at times and may cause health impacts. This may be especially impactful for individuals with respiratory problems, elderly, and young children. HEALTH INFORMATION...Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. During times of unhealthy air quality, those sensitive to air quality should consider moving indoors or altering plans to reduce exposure to the smoky air. Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary, especially during periods of unhealthy air quality. For the most recent update on air quality across the region, please visit airnow.gov, and your local health department web pages.