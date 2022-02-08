Three Northeast Nebraskans who were caught with a large amount of drugs on Christmas Day in 2020 were sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court, according to county officials.
Donald Detlefsen, 53, of Stanton was sentenced to 15 months in prison following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine. Detlefsen was arrested by the sheriff’s office following the service of a search warrant at a Stanton residence.
A co-defendant, Jacqueline Hoover, 51, Norfolk, was sentenced to 2 years of probation and 90 days in jail following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine. A third co-defendant from the search warrant, Matt Peyton, 46, Stanton, was sentenced to two years of probation and 90 days in jail following his conviction for attempted possession of methamphetamine.
In other court news on Monday, Benny Morales, 23, of Fremont was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation following his conviction for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and reckless driving. He also received a $500 fine and had his driver’s license revoked for two years. Morales was arrested by the sheriff’s office last year following a high-speed pursuit that began in Stanton County on Highway 275 and ended near West Point after his tires were deflated by spikes. Illegal drugs also were recovered that were thrown out of the fleeing vehicle.
Entering guilty pleas to two separate charges of possession of methamphetamine was Andrew Paulsen, 23, of Tilden. He was arrested last October and November on separate occasions by the sheriff’s office in possession of the illegal drug. He will be sentenced in April.
Also pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine was Jonathan Blekis, 36, of California. Blekis was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office last year following a traffic stop in which he was speeding on Highway 275 at more than 20 mph over the limit in a semi-tractor and trailer on the wrong side of the roadway near Pilger. He also will be sentenced in April.