HUMPHREY — Humphrey is getting a new pool.
The Humphrey City Council accepted the bid of Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender during a special meeting on Monday.
Construction will begin on or after Saturday, Oct. 1, and the substantial completion date is May 16, 2023; however, the contractor has a 90-day window without penalty.
That means it could be August 2023 before it is complete, meaning it may not open until 2024.
The bid was for $4,156,417, which is about $200,000 above the estimate the council received about a year ago that had been prepared by Kevin McElyea, principal owner and lead aquatic planner and designer for Aquatic Design Consultants of Louisburg, Kansas.
The estimate was prepared before inflation and supply issues significantly increased the price of building materials.
The original bid from Christiansen Commercial Construction was $4,847,430, higher than the estimate of $3,941,000, but McElyea and Forrest Christiansen, owner of Christiansen Construction, spent two weeks going over possible deductions that could bring the bid closer to the original estimate.
McElyea then presented the list of deductions to the council during an Aug. 12 special council meeting, and council members held a workshop Aug. 24 to determine which deductions to accept.
The biggest deduction is eliminating the slide, which saves $259,272.
A majority of the deductions involve choosing different brands of equipment or there was a change in a subcontractor. One deduction is to go with just one diving board instead of two, saving $8,500.
The pool will be built with the infrastructure for a slide and second diving board in case money is raised to add them later.
Also deducted is removing the air conditioner from the concession/office area. Instead, a roll-up door, rather than a window, will be used. The total savings there was $12,000 to $15,000.
The council did agree to two additions, which are a pool heater at a cost of $67,325 and a metal roof instead of shingles, which is an extra $21,000.
One major deduction not accepted was to change all the walk-in doors to a metal hollow door instead of aluminum.
The concern is the metal doors would show rust too soon. It would have saved $22,000. Still, the total deductions lowered the bid by $776,107.
There were 27 possible deductions, plus Christiansen even donated $25,000 to the project.
The pool is being financed through a $2.95 million bond issue.
In November 2020, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool, which went into effect in July 2021. So far the pool project has received $800,000 in commitments from donors, and the city has $600,000 in its budget for the pool.
Also, the city has received a $400,000 grant from Nebraska Game & Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund’s stateside assistance program. The grant is administered through the U.S. National Park Service, and the states are used as a pass-through.
States administer the grant on behalf of the National Parks Service. It is a federal grant, so projects are required to start when given a specific start date. In the case of Humphrey’s pool project, that date is Friday, Sept. 16.