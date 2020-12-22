MADISON — It appears that Todd and Stacey Knutson will get to build a house in the country after all.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday to approve a conditional-use permit for the Battle Creek couple to locate a house on less than 40 acres west of Battle Creek.
The Knutsons have agreed to sign a livestock waiver that is permanent and stays with their 5 acres. That way if the property is sold, they or the new owners will not object to a feedlot located to the south, even if it is expanded. There are no such plans at this time to expand the feedlot.
Concerns over water, drainage and agricultural uses were given last month as the Madison County Joint Planning Commission voted 5-2 against recommending approval for the request. Three members of the commission were not present for the meeting.
The request is in an AG1 district, which is the county’s most intensive agricultural district. The house is proposed on what is known as Brian Taake’s second lot split, which is west of Battle Creek.
By the county’s zoning laws, up to two houses are permitted on a quarter section in AG1 zoning. This would be the second house.
The county limits residential construction in agricultural areas to try to keep farming operations together and residential areas separate. Otherwise, there can be complaints from people about agricultural odors and dust.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said one of the joint planning commissioners told her after the meeting that he had since changed his mind and thought the request should have been allowed.
McWhorter said the request meets all county regulations.
“I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary on it,” she said.
Todd Knutson told the county board on Monday that part of the reason they picked the property is that he still needs to live near Battle Creek for his job. The property also is on a hill so they can have a walk-out basement, he said.
“There isn’t a lot of areas where people are willing to sell land around there,” he said. “We had this opportunity, and we thought we would take that.”
During Monday’s public hearing, nobody spoke in opposition.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir asked Knutson if he was aware of how the water flows in the area. Knutson said he was and presented a map that indicated the water flows would not be near his proposed house or a shop.
“Commissioner Ron Schmidt and I talked, and if it ever got that deep (the water), we’d have more problems in the county than just that home being flooded,” Knutson said.
Schmidt asked Knutson if he understood about the possible smell from the feedlot.
Knutson said they know that the feedlot is their neighbors’ livelihood and they don’t want to disrupt that.
“My wife grew up on a dairy farm where they milked over 200 dairy cows,” he said, “and working for the REA, I am well aware of how cows smell.”
The Knutsons said they also would offer another “set of eyes” if the owners are gone or something suspicious is happening.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he appreciated the Knutsons reaching out to the commissioners and inviting them to see the property so they could look at the issues for themselves.
Schmidt said he appreciated everyone’s input. That includes the livestock producers and the Knutsons for their willingness to sign the waiver.
“I think it is a win-win,” Schmidt said.
Uhlir said he agreed. He doesn’t want to “step on the toes of the planning commission,” but he has spoken to the Unkels, who have the feedlot. Their concern was that they just wanted to make sure the couple knew what they were getting into with smells, Uhlir said.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; about 10 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 15 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Authorized the board of commissioners to host teleconference or video conferencing meetings as determined by the chairman of the board, until Jan. 31, 2021, as authorized by executive order from Gov. Pete Ricketts, because of the COVID-19 virus. Uhlir said the meetings will take place by teleconference or video conferencing only if needed, such as a county board member being infected.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond of Sam Koehler as clerk for Sanitary Improvement District 5.
— Acknowledge receipt of the official bond of Harry Lorenzen Jr. as chairman for Sanitary Improvement District 5.
— Appointed James Lange to serve as board of trustee member of the Norfolk Sanitary District for term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
— Authorized the county board chairman to sign the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant applications for the years 2021 and 2022.
— Approved Marlene McDermott's lot split at 55647 823rd Road near Madison.
— Approved Richard P. Abler's third lot split at 55451 836th Road, south of Norfolk. Abler's lot split along 555th Avenue, south of Norfolk, also was approved.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute a service agreement renewal with Trane for maintenance of the courthouse heating and cooling system.
— Awarded bid to the low bidder, B's Enterprises of Norfolk, in the amount of $223,155 for several culvert projects in Madison County and a project in Platte County, with agreed upon delivery dates.
— Authorized adopting a hazard mitigation action plan to be eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster federal funding.
— Authorized canceling county checks payable to Rise Broadband and Farmer's Pride.
— Approved the application of Jeffrey Kuhn to serve as manager of Norfolk Country Club. He previously worked at the Norfolk Country Club, Indian Trails in Beemer and, most recently, Whispering Creek in Sioux City, Iowa.
— Received an update on a grant for the comprehensive plan for Madison County.
— Set fees for commercial wind and solar projects.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.
— Jerry Guenther