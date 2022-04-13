MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners will need another month before determining whether to provide $750,000 to help North Fork Area Transit purchase a building for office space and bus storage, as well as to partially fund initial operations for additional routes.
Commissioners initially learned about the request last month but delayed a decision until this month to try to determine if it they could honor the request using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he would be reluctant to be in support of providing the funds if it meant the county would have to raise the levy to do it. In addition, Uhlir said he wants to make sure that if the county gets audited, it won’t be required to pay the funds back because it used ARPA funds.
Jeff Stewart, mobility general manager for North Fork Area Transit, discussed the local requirements for grants for rural areas under the 5311 program.
With nearly $900,000 worth of equipment, the North Fork transit needs a building to store everything and provide in-house maintenance on the buses, Stewart said.
Stewart said any federally appropriated funds under grant formulas may be used under the 5310 and 5311 programs, which is non-urbanized transportation for the disabled and the elderly.
Under guidance received by the Federal Transit Administration, Stewart said the ARPA funds would be able to be used as a local match. Stewart also provided written documents for the commissioners, explaining the funding requirements and local match program.
Previously, it was announced that the North Fork Area Transit has about $3.2 million in federal funds available for the building. Part of the agreement is there is a 20% local match.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked how much funding would be needed for the 20% match.
Stewart said it would be about $830,000 locally. The transit does have funds available for operating expenses, which it will contribute.
Stewart said the county’s funds would have $620,000 go toward the new facility and $130,000 for operation of the new service, including service from Norfolk into Madison.
There’s a huge need, with several businesses and industries in Madison County indicating their employees want this because they have low income, Stewart said.
“This is really going to open a lot of avenues for all of the citizens of Madison County,” he said. “Just getting to the courthouse and doing something as simple as paying the taxes or having to come in for another matter, we will have transportation running.”
Stewart said his transit is working on a five-year plan and long-term plans. Once a certain population threshold is reached, the status is changed from a private nonprofit to a regional transportation accord. One of the benefits is that funds set aside by the Nebraska Legislature then would become eligible for the local match instead of having to go out and raise funds.
There have been preliminary conversations about expanding the transportation more regionally, including with the City of Wayne. With Wayne State College, there are additional opportunities, Stewart said.
Other conversations have included a route to Fremont, with long-term plans including transportation to Omaha and then eventually to Lincoln, Stewart said.
“That’s going to provide a resource for the underserved community to where you would be able to get on a bus in Madison County, pay $5 and take that all the way to Omaha,” he said. “That’s the long-term vision. This is the first step in that.”
Uhlir said he sees the need for enhancing transportation.
Uhlir said he believes the county can do it with ARPA funds and sought to get clarification from Candace Meredith of the Nebraska Association of County Officials on Tuesday by speaker phone.
Meredith said the U.S. Treasury now has a revenue loss category for up to $10 million, with many Nebraska counties affected by COVID-19.
Meredith said it appears the county would be able to do so, but she would request the county go to the Federal Transit Administration to make sure it confirms it.
“I would be more comfortable if you got the confirmation with the FTA before you proceed,” Meredith said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked how long the response might take from the FTA.
Meredith said it “should not take long.” She will email Anne Pruss, county clerk, with any response she gets.
The county board then said it would try to make a decision on the request at its Tuesday, May 10, meeting.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Joe Smith, county attorney; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, about 25 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours and 25 minutes, including less than 30 minutes when the county board met as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax exemptions and corrections.
— Approved an agreement with Farris Engineering in the amount of $41,500 for engineering services for the design of the Courthouse HVAC system.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Norfolk for the city to fulfill all of the county requirements of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) trails agreement for the Benjamin Avenue trail project.
— Approved Trail Agreement XL2206 with Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) for the Benjamin Avenue trail.
— Acknowledged the receipt of audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
— Rejected all bids for culvert pipe, grader blades, armor coat and road gravel for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The bids were for only 30 days because of changing prices. Instead, the county will purchase them on the open marked when needed.
— Awarded a contract to furnish asphaltic materials to Jebro Inc. of Sioux City, Iowa, for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Canceled a check payable to Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson.
— Conducted a public hearing and renewed a conditional-use permit from Marx Repair for ag equipment and sales services business on property at 54659 838th Road, Battle Creek. The property is a little over a mile south of Battle Creek. The original permit was issued in 2012 and was for 10 years. The new permit will contain the same conditions and will be recommended for automatic renewal in 10 years as long as there are no verifiable complaints. Nobody spoke in opposition.
— Discussed election integrity. No action was taken.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.