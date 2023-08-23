When a community loses its newspaper, one of the most significant impacts is the loss of a venue for healthy debate and civil discourse.
Lots of opinions, of course, fly on social media, but many are misinformed or vitriolic in tone. What’s lacking is the work of newspaper editors to provide a well-reasoned and thoughtful place for the exchange of ideas and opinions.
“Newspapers have long been a reliable way of getting information,” state Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk said. “They (newspapers) educate the public on things many people might not be aware of, but they also allow readers to have a voice and express their opinions on important matters in the community.”
That’s especially important in society today when people are limited in the time they have available to stay informed.
“Everyone is busy — taking their kids to school, going to work, going to their children’s activities, making dinner and volunteering in the community — but they still want to be informed,” the lawmaker said. “People have the right to be informed. The newspaper gives that to them.”
‘The essence of democracy’
A key component of the Norfolk Daily News is the newspaper’s Commentary page, which includes editorials on local, state and national topics, commentary from nationally syndicated columnists and guest officials, and letters to the editor. The page serves as a marketplace for readers to share their opinions, allowing them to participate in civic engagement.
The Commentary page exists to help foster debate and to be seen as a platform where ideas can be brought together to help readers make informed decisions.
Jeff Yost, executive director of the Nebraska Community Foundation, said communities grow when the people within them work well with each other, communicate and collectively solve issues.
A key part in well-structured communication, he said, is determining the difference between actual evidence and anecdotal evidence. Anecdotal evidence is used all too often during debate — especially on social media — fueling the spread of misinformation that creates a wider divide between people who disagree on an issue.
Yost said deciphering what is factual and what isn’t is key in fostering fruitful discussion. Newspapers are a platform in which bad information can be filtered out.
The practice of journalism, according to the American Press Institute, is the activity of gathering, assessing, creating and presenting news and information.
Journalism can be distinguished from other activities and products by certain identifiable characteristics and practices, according to the American Press Institute. These elements not only separate journalism from other forms of communication, but they are what make it indispensable to democratic societies.
“Journalism is the essence of democracy,” Yost agreed.
Healthy debate can only happen in politics when people consume all the facts at hand and attempt to understand where opposing opinions come from.
“Politics is the art of the possible, and the way that we figure out the art of the possible is to understand different people’s perspectives, the information that different people are using and the aspirations that different people have,” Yost said.
‘Strong newspaper, strong community’
Part of the responsibility of a newspaper is to cover its community and region, and their most important issues. Journalists attend and report on city council meetings, school board meetings and planning commission meetings, all of which tie the community together.
Dennis DeRossett, executive director of the Nebraska Press Association, said a good newspaper is the center point for discussion and a place where ideas are brought together.
“Social media is not the platform for that debate because anybody can say anything without having to back it up,” DeRossett said, “whether it’s accusations, whether it’s statements, personal agendas. And my experience has been … that just becomes sort of an insult stage or shooting arrows back and forth at each other.
“People argue about everything because they don’t always have to be identified. And it’s just not the proper structure for a reasonable debate. Newspapers have proven to be that over the years. They have the credibility and the platform.”
Editorial and column writing should include information from a variety of viewpoints to offer a fair and balanced view of all sides. Editorials also may include a recommendation of what an outcome could be.
“Once that’s (published), people are free to agree or disagree about that (by responding with) a letter to the editor and comment about what they feel strongly about,” DeRossett said. “I think the newspaper has to offer that space, and the community expects that to be the place to look for that type of information.”
The content contained within a commentary page then can help readers make informed decisions, such as when casting votes in an election.
Dover agreed that healthy debate is critical, especially leading up to elections. “People need to talk about what’s important — even if they disagree — because it widens a person’s perspective,” he said. “Sometimes, people get in these bubbles with people who think like themselves. I think any intelligent person welcomes opposing opinions, which allows them to rethink an issue.”
Including all the facts that surround an issue and encompassing varying opinions is paramount to healthy discussion. Dover said local newspapers continue to set a prime example of that.
“One of the most important sources of information in a community is the local newspaper,” he said. “Towns that have lost papers are figuring that out.”
It’s also important to note that communities across America want more people to vote, and those with newspapers have shown to have higher voter turnout, DeRossett said.
Civic engagement goes down, fewer citizens vote and the number of misdeeds by government entities and officials increases in communities without newspapers, DeRossett said, because nobody is checking on officials and their activities.
“When there are no newspapers, there’s no fear of the press to oversee the activities of government, and it can go in any direction,” he said.
Ultimately, newspapers feed off of communities, he added, and communities feed off of newspapers.
“You can’t have a strong community without a strong newspaper, and you can’t have a strong newspaper without a strong community. They support each other.”
