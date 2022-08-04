The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel on Thursday morning.

The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation, according to Cody Thomas of the patrol.

A caller to the Daily News said there are multiple law enforcement agencies in town and that there was at least one fire in town that may be related to the incidents.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Daily News will update as news becomes available.

