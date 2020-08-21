Death reported in Pierce County from virus

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of seven additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district as of Friday afternoon. Four cases in Pierce County, through case investigations, have been determined to be due to close contact with a positive case. All close contacts related with these cases have been contacted and asked to quarantine. Three cases in Knox County are currently under investigation.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said NCDHD regrets to inform the district of the fourth confirmed death in the district. The resident was from Pierce County.
“NCDHD staff and administration send our sincerest condolences to the family during this time,” she said.
Additionally, NCDHD would like to provide an update on the two cases from Knox and Antelope counties on Thursday. Through investigations, it was determined that the Knox County case was due to community spread, and the Antelope case was due to close contact with a positive case. All close contacts have been reached and asked to quarantine.
NCDHD has contracted with Test Nebraska to provide COVID-19 testing clinics throughout the district. NCDHD will be holding clinics in Bassett on Monday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds, and in O’Neill on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the NCDHD office. Use the east alley entrance to the back door of the NCDHD building. Cherry County Hospital and CHI Plainview have established testing sites as well. Visit testnebraska.com to sign up for a testing time and location for a date or location.
The case count update as of Friday at 3 p.m. was 177 Total Cases (TC), 100 Recoveries (R), and four Deaths (D).
By county, it is Antelope: TC: 23, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 5; Brown: TC: 5, R: 0; Cherry: TC: 11, R: 5, D:1; Holt: TC: 16, R: 14; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 50, R: 37; Pierce: TC: 56, R: 18, D:2; Rock: TC: 6, R: 3.