The deadline for nominations is next week for the next Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame class.

Now in its sixth year, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2022 inductees, as well as the “emerging business” award. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 8.

In 2017, the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk (FNBO) created the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.

Each year, two businesses are inducted into the hall — one from Norfolk and one from outside of Norfolk.

The “emerging business” award goes to a business in existence for five or fewer years. The idea is to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.

Nomination forms for both the hall of fame and the “emerging business” award are available at the Daily News, at FNBO in Norfolk, as well as online. Nominations may be mailed or dropped off at the Daily News or FNBO in Norfolk, and they also may be emailed to halloffame@norfolkdailynews.com. Questions about the nomination process may be directed to Ashley Gracey at the Daily News, 402-371-1020 or agracey@norfolkdailynews.com.

