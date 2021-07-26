The deadline for nominations is a week away for the next Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame class.
Now in its fifth year, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2021 inductees, as well as the “emerging business” award. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Aug. 2.
In 2017, the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk created the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Each year, two businesses are inducted into the hall — one from Norfolk and one from outside of Norfolk.
The “emerging business” award goes to a business in existence for five or fewer years. The idea is to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.
Nomination forms for both the hall of fame and the “emerging business” award are available at the Daily News, at First National Bank in Norfolk, as well as online at www.norfolkdailynews.com. Nominations may be mailed or dropped off at the Daily News or First National, and they also may be emailed to halloffame@norfolkdailynews.com.