For those wanting to open fireworks stands this season, the deadline to apply for a permit is quickly approaching.
According to the state fire marshal’s office, the retail stand permit application deadline for this year is Thursday, June 8.
There is also a 10-business-day requirement for applying for a permit for fireworks displays. To apply for a fireworks display permit for Saturday, July 1, the application must be submitted no later than Thursday, June 15. For a display for Sunday through Wednesday, July 2-5, the deadline for the application is Friday, June 16.
The planning and development building services department also will issue permits for the sale of consumer fireworks or display of fireworks. The application may be found at https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/planning-and-development/building-services/building-services-forms.html.
Those with questions are urged to call the Norfolk fire marshal at 402-844-2060.