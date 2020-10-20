If you’re interested in sharing your opinions on an election-related topic, pay attention.
The Daily News has set a Saturday, Oct. 24, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the Nov. 3 general election. Any election-related letters received after Oct. 24 will not be published.
Letters received by the deadline will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News with a goal of finishing their publication by Tuesday, Oct. 27, a week before the election. That provides sufficient time for clarification if a letter happens to include incorrect or misleading information.
Those with questions about this policy can contact the editor at 371-1020 or 877-371-1020.